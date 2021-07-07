ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Judiciary has announced the opening of its new District Court Help Center in Rockville.

The Court Help Center is located inside the District Court Courthouse in Rockville. It offers free, in-person legal help for civil court matters such as landlord and tenant situations, small and large claims, consumer debt, return of property, peace and protective orders, and expungement.

“Civil matters are common, but not everyone understands the intricacies of what is needed before and during court, specifically unrepresented litigants,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “Montgomery County is Maryland’s largest populated county and this help center will be ready to serve its over one million residents who may need court help.”

The center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.