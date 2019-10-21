New Director of Golf appointed at Black Rock golf course

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Black Rock Golf Course has new leadership with the appointment of Ryan Crabtree to Director of Golf.

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners announced his appointment on Monday. They said Crabtree was serving as the Interim Golf Director since April 2019.

According to the Board, Crabtree “brings significant knowledge of golf, coaching, and athletic leadership to the golf course.”

Crabtree grew up locally, graduating from Williamsport High School, attending Hagerstown Community College and ultimately achieving a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation and Leisure from Shepherd University in West Virginia.

“I’m now living my dream job less than 20 minutes from home. Golf is my passion. I am very fortunate with this opportunity to work hard and provide a great golf experience for the patrons,” Crabtree said.