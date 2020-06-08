New director named at United Way of Washington County

Jocelyn Hauer was named The United Way of Washington County’s new Director of Community Impact and Investment

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way of Washington County has a new Director of Community Impact and Investment.

The organization made the announcement Monday, naming Jocelyn Hauer in the role. Hauer has already been volunteering with the United Way Community Impact & Investment Committee. The organization’s President and CEO, Heather Guessford, said her “experience and expertise align perfectly with our strategic mission and objectives.”

The United Way said Hauer’s new role includes working with agency partners, volunteers, and community stakeholders to manage United Way’s community investments and further the Community Impact business model.

“My professional experience as both a finance and student support advisor has provided an outlet for my passion to be an advocate for those in my care and help them achieve their goals. I believe this lends itself to my upcoming role building agency relationships and community partnerships,” said Hauer. “Taking part in activities that provide a real, tangible impact to people in the community is such a joy. What an amazing blessing it is that I get to work for an organization whose mission is giving, advocating, and volunteering.”

Hauer graduated with her Master’s at Purdue University Global, and her Bachelor’s from Shippensburg University. Along with volunteering at The United Way, the organization said she has served on various other nonprofit boards. She begins her new position on June 24.

