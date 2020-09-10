New Deputy State Fire Marshals named including first female Latina in the 56-year history of the agency

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The office of the State Fire Marshal recently added experienced police officers to their ranks after being appointed as Deputy State Fire Marshals.
In a physically distanced ceremony in Pikesville, four new deputies, including the first Latina female, were initiated into the task force.
Helys Valles is the first female Latina Deputy State Fire Marshal candidate hired by the office in its 56-year history. Valles says she is honored to work with such a great team and create history for her Latina community. She says with her master’s degree in forensic sciences she wanted to use her education to determine the origin and cause of fire and explosions to help keep our community safe.
“My culture is something that is very important. I am really proud of it. I just hope other young Latinas like my daughter can see me and be motivated to pursue their own goals.”
Due to Maryland training requirements, Valles will attend the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Police Academy later this month and graduate in April 2021. Upon her successful graduation, Valles will officially be sworn in.
