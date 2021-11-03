New COVID-19 testing site requirements for Frederick Health

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents in Frederick County, Maryland should expect changes regarding COVID-19 testing for Frederick’s Health, Frederick Health Village.

According to Frederick Health, beginning Nov. 8, 2021, Frederick Health will now require a COVID-19 test order from your provider for all COVID-19 testing at the Frederick Health Village location.

Health experts say this change was directed by the State of Maryland declaring an end to the state of emergency that had been in place since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this is a change in process, Frederick Health will continue to offer COVID-19 testing to our community and do our part to help end this pandemic. This testing facility has been and will continue to be a critical asset in our fight against COVID-19. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Sara Littleton, Director of Community Health with Frederick Health.

Testing at this location will be available from 8AM – 12 PM, seven days a week.

According to Frederick Health, business owners requiring employee COVID-19 testing can contact Frederick Health Employer Solutions 7 AM – 5 PM Monday through Friday to inquire about testing for their staff.

Individuals without a Primary Care provider or individuals wishing to obtain a COVID-19 test for work, travel, or other nonemergency reasons may contact 240-316-4970 between 8 AM and 5 PM, seven days a week and in advance of their test.