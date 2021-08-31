New COVID-19 requirements for Montgomery County employees

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to county officials, all unvaccinated Montgomery County employees will have to provide weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker held a virtual briefing explaining that all employees who report to work at a county facility will have to either get vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

Employees should be receiving a disclosure form regarding their vaccination status. Employees will have until September 18, 2021 to complete the online disclosure form.

On September 27, 2021 notices will be sent out to unvaccinated workers who need to submit weekly testing.

“This is a step in the right direction. It will help keep our community safe and allow residents to stay safe,” said Hucker.