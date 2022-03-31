FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new facility in Frederick, Maryland is doing their part to turn the pandemic to an endemic as they make COVID-19 at-home test kits. This is the first location in the United States for the Australian company, Ellume.

The new production site is expected to produce 15 million COVID-19 at-home testing kits in one month and provide up to 1,500 new jobs.

Ellume developed the first over-the-counter rapid test approved for emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Their new U.S location in Frederick will be home to their digital diagnostics for the entire country.

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan and Frederick County leaders spoke on how excited they were to see the impact the company will have on this pandemic.

President and CEO of Ellume, Dr. Sean Pearson, mentioned that they are working on creating at-home flu test kits as well, which they hope to get approval for by the end of the year.

“We will use this facility for this pandemic, and the next and the next but also for our seasonal epidemics of covid and other illnesses such as flu, strep, and rsv and a list that extends well beyond. We believe the category for human diagnostics is just getting started and we look forward to stamping made in America on our products for domestic use and around the globe,” said Pearsons.

Production for the COVID-19 at-home test kits began in February. You can find these kits at several retail locations.