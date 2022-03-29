The newly-proposed map.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A spokesperson with the Senate President said that Maryland’s new congressional map passed another hurdle in the Senate and is being printed for the final Senate vote.

The Senate just passed the map on the second reading of the bill. They plan to take the final vote by 1:00 or 1:30 p.m.

This new map was introduced after the original map was struck down by an Anne Arundel County judge.

Judge Lynne Battaglia, a retired judge from state’s highest court who was assigned the case in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, found that “the voice of Republican voters was diluted and their right to vote and be heard with the efficacy of a Democratic voter was diminished.”

You can view an interactive version of the map here. The Senate’s floor session, where the vote will be held, is being streamed here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.