New commissioner sworn in for Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County swore in its newest member of the county commission Tuesday.

Charles Burkett fills the vacancy from the resignation of Cort Meielschmidt over ethics charges. The Washington County Republican Central Committee sent Burkett’s name to Governor Larry Hogan for the appointment, and this nomination was approved by the State Senate.

Burkett is a former Hagerstown businessman, now in the ministry at the Calvery Chapel of the Cumberland Valley. Burkett ran unsuccessfully for the commission in 2018.

“I am grateful to the Republican Central Committee for having their faith and putting their trust in me, to appoint me and then Governor Hogan for the appointment,” Burkett said after being sworn in.

Washington County Commission President Jeff Cline said, “We wish him all the success, and we’re sure he’s going to bring new ideas and new energy to the commissioner level of government.”

Washington County Commissioner Wayne Keefer said, “We just wish Charlie Burkett the best of luck and look forward to working with him.”

Commissioner Meinelschmidt stepped down over what the Ethics Commission called “a troubling breach of the public trust,” drawing on small business COVID relief funds for a venture in which he had “a direct financial interest.”