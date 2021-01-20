New city administration seeking resident feedback

The new administration in Hagerstown City Hall is conducting a survey of priorities for residents.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you are a Hagerstown resident you may have already received a “community feedback survey” from the city’s new mayor, Emily Keller.

The five-and-a-half page, 37-question survey seeks the views of residents on shopping habits, neighborhood safety concerns, housing and recreation preferences, and communication options with city officials. WDVM-TV cameras have been out about town asking what improvements city residents would like to see from the new mayor and council. Parking enforcement was what one resident told us is her priority.

Said Linda Beard, “Go in the parking lots. Give violators tickets. Okay? It’s against the law. Go fix it. It’s a way to make money for Hagerstown and for people to abide by the law.”

The city hopes to tabulate the surveys at the end of this month.