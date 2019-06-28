New chief of police for Smithsburg sworn into office

Chief Bruce Degrange was sworn in on the morning of June 28

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Smithsburg’s new chief of police was sworn into office on Friday morning.

The town did not have a chief for the last seven and a half weeks after making a unanimous vote to not renew the contract of the previous chief, George Knight, who served the department for 11 years.

After five to six applications, the town council interviewed three and decided to hire Bruce Degrange for the position.

Degrange spent 27 years with the Frederick Police Department, where he worked his way from patrol to commander.

He retired from there last September but is ready to take on the new position and connect the citizens with the department.

“We have to have some sort of a mutual understanding of what they expect and what the police department can produce. I just want to get up here and get things going,” said Chief Degrange.

The town council will vote on what Degrange’s contract will look like on their June 9 meeting, but say they expect it to stay similar to the contract the former police chief had.