New chief at C&O Canal excited about special milestone

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After a 15-year hiatus, a familiar face is returning to the Chesapeake and Ohio National Historic Park.

Tina Cappetta previously held the position of resource management chief at the C&O Canal. she replaces Kevin Brandt who retired last year after almost 25 years at the C&O. In her new role, Cappetta will oversee a celebration of the park’s 50th anniversary, part of which will include a World Canals Conference in Hagerstown next year.

Cappetta returns to the C&O from the Fort McHenry National Monument and Shrine and the Star Spangled Banner National Historic Trail.

Cappetta reflects on how close the park was to being demolished altogether. “At one time,” she says, “there was talk of turning the canal into a scenic highway and we would have lost so many of the canal’s resources.”

Williamsport, Maryland is proud to be the gateway to the canal. Mayor Bill Green says that along with proximity to the scenic recreational destination, many residents of the community descend from family who help with its construction.

The canal extends from the historic Georgetown waterfront in Washington, D.C. to Cumberland, Maryland.