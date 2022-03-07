MARYLAND (WDVM) — One company across Maryland installed four new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. These new stations are a part of a five-year program with the Maryland Public Service Commission.

This program is designed to benefit the state’s environment by reducing auto emissions. Altogether the company has installed 59 charging stations across the state. According to a release, the installation of the public charging stations will help reduce the range anxiety that some owners may have.

List of charging stations:

Boonsboro: Boonsboro Town Hall, 15 North Main St.

Cumberland: Allegany College, 12401 Willowbrook Road

Cumberland: Liberty Street Parking, 40 North Liberty St.

Frederick: MARC Station, 155 B, and O Ave.

Friendsville: Friendsville Veterans Memorial Park, 321 Maple St. (three stations)

Frostburg: Parish Hall Parking Lot, 16 Uhl St.

Frostburg: Frostburg Library, 65 East Main St. (two stations)

Grantsville: 171 Main St.

Hagerstown: Hagerstown Community College, 11400 Robinwood Drive

Hancock: Joseph Hancock Primitive Park, 159 West Main St. (two stations)

Hancock: Rail-Trail Municipal Parking Lot, 77 West Main St.

Keedysville: Keedysville Library, 22 Taylor Drive

McHenry: Deep Creek Lake Information Center, 2 Vacation Way (three stations)

McHenry: Garrett College, 687 Mosser Road

Middletown: Middletown Municipal Parking, 119 Washington St.

New Market: New Market Town Hall, 40 South Alley

New Windsor: New Windsor Library, 1100 Green Valley Road

Oakland: Oakland Municipal Parking, 108 East Oak St.

Smithsburg: Smithsburg Police Department, 63 Railroad Lane

Taneytown: Taneytown Library, 10 Grand Drive