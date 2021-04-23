New BlumenLumen art installation in Downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There’s a new art installation in Downtown Silver Spring called BlumenLumen.

It’s being called iconic and whimsical kinetic art that is unlike any other art in the world. It contains multiple 18 to 25 foot folded stainless steel flowers and balances modern technology with nature by responding to weather patterns: the flowers open and close as the sun rises and sets

Laurie Yankowski, manager at Downtown Silver Spring, said, “This is a bustling intersection in Downtown Silver Spring so it was important for us to bring an art installation that not only reflected the energy and vibe of the area but also created a welcoming moment for people as they’re walking, driving, shopping and dining.”

The unveiling of the installation to the community also flipped the switch, kicking off a campaign of $25 donations that benefit Adventist Health. People who contribute to the foundation will have their message printed on a flower graphic to be displayed as part of a “Bouquet of Gratitude.”

This piece was designed by Foldhous, for more information visit their website.