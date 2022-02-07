New Black history art exhibit in the City of Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For decades, African American art helped develop culture and movements within the Black community. It also allowed African Americans to spread knowledge to various generations. Black artists take what they learned from generations of perseverance and turn it into art.

Kara Smith — whose art you’ll find featured in Gaslight Gallery — created little puppets that represent Black people finding their way through life.

The fixtures are made out of various items; but just like people, it’s not about where they come from, it’s about what they represent.





The Isolation Celebration show at Gaslight Gallery features her hand-crafted collages and giclé prints of Peeps that she photographed out in the world.

Kara is a self-taught Artist with experience in theatrical and film production.

“Every moment offers infinite possibilities,” said Kara, “Creation comes in the way we prepare a meal or, in the clothes you choose to wear.”





The gallery is located at 118 East Church Street in Frederick. It is free to the public and is open the entire month of February every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.