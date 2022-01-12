New bill would require healthy kids meals at Montgomery County restaurants

FILE – A new study conducted by researchers at Penn State has found that children ages 3–5 will eat more of their vegetables if they’re served a double portion, and when the other foods on their plate remain constant. (Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new bill in Montgomery County would require restaurants to offer at least one healthy food option and one healthy beverage option on their kids’ menus.

The bill was formally introduced as Bill 1-22 during the council’s session on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice is leading the charge behind the bill. He says the pandemic put a spotlight on diabetes and obesity as conditions that contribute to poor health outcomes and this bill will help kids and families form healthy habits.

“Just as we, as the council, advocated with our state and federal government to make sure when it came to meals in our schools [that they] would be healthy,” said Rice. “This is right in line with what we’ve been doing for a long time.



Montgomery County isn’t the first to try and pass legislation like this. Prince George’s County enacted a law requiring healthy meal options for kids last spring.