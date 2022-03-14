ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Some residents in Montgomery County were paying taxes to both the city and county for services, but those cities will now get their money back.

Cities or towns, like Rockville, Takoma Park, Chevy Chase and Gaithersburg, just to name a few, will be among municipalities to get paid back through the Municipal Revenue program. This bill is expected to relieve all residents from paying duplicate taxes for services.

It took nearly 20 years of work to reimburse for municipalities that delivered services from $10-$20 million. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said, “These services include transportation, maintenance, parks, police services and crossing guards, which benefit all residents and would be delivered by the county if the municipalities didn’t provide them.”

The bill goes into effect immediately.