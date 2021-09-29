New art series in Hagerstown allows people to get free pieces of art

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., people can come to get a free piece of art created just for them in Hagerstown’s Public Square.

It’s all part of the new event series called “Art Outside.” Every week, up to two artists will be in the Public Square making miniature pieces of art for people walking by.

“Art brings joy to a city you know you visit cities because of the art,” said Peter Arizmendi a local artist participating in the new event series.

The event series is all about making art more accessible to people in Hagerstown.

“I think this is a really nice way to have people who really enjoy art and people who enjoy making art kind of come together and enjoy art together in an active present way,” said local artist Kate Jacobsen.

The series will run through October 27th. Art Outside was also made possible with assistance through the Maryland State Arts Council.