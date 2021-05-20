New art mural on pedestrian walkway in Silver Spring

The project will be finished at the end of May

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re ever walking along the streets of Downtown Silver Spring, you may start spotting more artwork in the area.

A group of artists with Chalk Riot, a women-owned business, is creating a mural on the pedestrian walkway on Ellsworth drive. The 350-foot-long pavement art features circles and integrated lines which are inspired by energy and sound waves.

The artists decided to paint Ellsworth between Georgia and Fenton Street, which was used for curbside during the pandemic. The art represents a celebration – in transitioning the road to pedestrian-only. Chalk riot has art featured all around the area including Takoma Park, D.C., and Baltimore.

“[It’s a] big, colorful mural to welcome people back and to reflect that energy back into the space. We believe its one of the most underutilized canvasses so the more cities can think about how to integrate public art with pedestrian transportation safety, the better it is for everybody,” said Chelsea Ritter-Soronen, one of the artists.

The project will be finished at the end of May.

