Neurologists say migraines have increased since the pandemic began

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — Headaches are something many of us do not enjoy, and if you have been suffering from migraines more frequently than usual, experts say the pandemic may have a lot to do with that.

According to Norton healthcare, even for those who have not been infected with the coronavirus, can experience an increase in migraines.

Neurologists from Nurx report, the pandemic has created the perfect storm of triggers for increased migraines.

People are experiencing more stress, inconsistency of sleep patterns, and an increase in screen time.

Headache specialists say they have seen a 20 percent increase in the amount of headaches that people are experiencing.

Data from Nurx show 84 percent of those who’ve experienced headaches before, say it has worsened since the pandemic began.

Charisse Litchman, Medical Director of Neurology at Nurx, stated:

” Part of the issue is not getting enough exercise, spending too much time on the screen, and not drinking enough fluids. Stress also plays a vital role in headaches…the stress of not knowing if you can reach your doctor, or not knowing if you can get out to your pharmacy, can be a huge worry. It is important for people to come up with a plan before the headaches occur, so you can be prepared once it begins. ”

Neurologists say, it is crucial people take headaches seriously, and if your migraine becomes unbearable, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The Mayo Clinic recommends these tips for dealing with migraines:

Sit in a quiet area: being in a calm environment can reduce the tension from your head, by eliminating excessive sound.

Turn off the lights: Migraines often increase sensitivity to light, sitting in a dark room can help ease your eyes, and reduce your migraine.

Drink a caffeinated beverage: In small amounts, caffeine alone can relieve migraine pain in the early stages.

Don’t skip meals: A lack of food can increase the risk of migraines.

Take a break: If you feel overwhelmed, try exercising, or engaging in an activity that relaxes you.

Seek medical attention: If you receive no relief from your headache, and it is too painful, consult with a doctor as soon as possible.