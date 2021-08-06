Neighborhood grocer commissions mural artist to celebrate 100 years in community

John Gordon (left), third generation family member of Gordon’s Grocery in Hagerstown’s north end, with Rachel Jernigan, the mural artist commissioned to unveil a special design for the store celebrating 100 years in business.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A neighborhood grocer in Hagerstown’s north end is celebrating 100 years in business this coming weekend.

Gordon’s on Cypress St. is celebrating the occasion in a special way. The store has commissioned a local mural artist, Rachel Jernigan, to recreate an old-time Coca-Cola logo on the brick wall of its building.

The Gordon family and store staff thank the community for being so supportive all these many years. The store has built a special bond with its clientele. And for the artist, being asked to take on this project has special meaning.

“We know all the customers,” said John Gordon, a third-generation member of the Gordon’s Grocery family. “We know them by name. We help them to the car with their groceries.”

Rachel Jernigan, the mural artist commissioned for the Gordon’s Grocery project, said, “It has been such an honor to be a part of restoring a grocery store that’s been such a big part of the community.”

Gordon’s welcomes friends and neighbors for the unveiling of the exciting new mural — to mark a century in business — Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.