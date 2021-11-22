Nearly 30,000 young children vaccinated in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is making major headway when it comes to getting its youngest residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Over 28,000 children in Montgomery County’s 5 to 11 age group have received their first shots since the FDA and CDC approved Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine several weeks ago.

This coming weekend, children who got their shots early on have their first chance to become fully vaccinated as their three-week waiting window for their second shot comes to an end. It’s welcome news as the county looks to keep vaccination rates high among its entire population.

“We’re at 92% total, full vaccination among those 12 and up. We’ll begin to have some more data soon showing the expanded rates with our eligible populations,” said Sean O’Donnell, the county’s emergency preparedness manager.



Booster shots are on the rise in Montgomery County, too. Over 20,000 adult booster shots were administered in the county in just the last week.