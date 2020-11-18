Navigating the Maryland motor vehicles office during pandemic is doable, with patience

During the pandemic motorists can only do business with the MVA by making an online appointment.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — During these months of the pandemic one major anxiety is getting to the motor vehicles office.

Especially if your license is expired or you have other deadlines for a vehicle title or registration. Not all MVA patrons are stressed out though.

“I actually walked in and they gave me my number and they called me even before I sat down,” said Patricia Hunt of Cascade, Md., “so it was pretty good.”

Now with the holidays upon us, you might wonder if your license is compliant with the new “Real -ID.” The rule is this: if your license expired on or after March 1 of this year you may use still your expired license at a TSA security checkpoint. And the deadline for obtaining a Real-ID has been moved back to October one of next year.

And most insurers aren’t canceling or suspending policies of expired license holders because of DMV office closures.