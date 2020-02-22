Naval Academy identifies student found dead in dorm

ANANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– A Naval Academy student was found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on February 20th. Navy officials identified him as Midshipman 1st Class David Forney, 22, of Walkersville, Md.

A CPR-certified midshipman attempted to resuscitate Forney until first responders arrived. He was transported to Anne Arundel County Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:28 p.m.

The causes of death is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

“The entire Naval Academy family – the Brigade of Midshipmen, the faculty, staff, and coaches – are heartbroken over the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman David Forney,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy. “On behalf of the Naval Academy family, my wife, Joanne, and I extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Forney family, their friends, as well as to David’s extended Naval Academy family.”

Forney , a political science major, was a member of the 9th Company who was assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer this May. He was also an offensive lineman of the Navy football team.

“Words cannot express our pain and sorrow,” said Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo. “First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy Football Brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved –and will always love– David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time.”

Forney is survived by his parents, Erika and Rick, and his three siblings, Chris, Rebekah, and Erik.