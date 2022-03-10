LARGO, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS awareness day. Experts say the number of cases in women is increasing. Heart To Hand in Largo, Maryland is working to get ahead of the epidemic.

“Over 83.3% of new diagnoses over the last three years have been handed down to women. Okay, and this is handed down to heterosexual non-abuse drug using. So what that means is that, unfortunately, they are being affected through sex,” said Chiquita Lane, manager of community engagement at Heart to Hand.

“That also tells us that normally nine times out of 10 that sex may be taking place with the opposite sex, who may be not maybe not exercising safer sex practice. So for women, it’s a big thing,” said Lane.

Although we don’t know exactly what’s driving numbers up, Lane says there could be several reasons.

“There’s a lot of components that can contribute to why’s increasing, it could be individuals not being forthcoming about their sexual preference. It could be individuals partaking in drug use,” she said.

Lane emphasized the importance of educating people about HIV and AIDS.

“When you’re fully educated about it, then that’s when the behavioral change starts,” she said. “In order to protect yourself, you have to take appropriate measures to do so and again that education is what’s going to be the foundation of it all.”

One of the most important steps is also knowing your status.

“[Your life] changes in every aspect, as you can imagine, because you go from one day, you may not notice that and then the next day, you are being diagnosed with something that as of today’s date there still is no cure,” she said. “If indeed you test positive, it’s okay, you can live and you can thrive still while being HIV positive. But again, early detection leads to early treatment. Then that’s how you get into that behavior change so it becomes second nature and you’ll find yourself prolonging your life by making no setup change.”

Heart to hand offers free HIV testing with no insurance needed, educators to answer any of your questions, condoms and so much more.

“We desire to help everyone you know, period. So give us a call. Come and see us. We’re here to meet your needs, even if you are in need of condoms and you can access our website. We’ll mail you condoms to the address that you indicate. You know if you want a home test kit, some people don’t want to come into the office and to speak to someone. We have at-home test kits you can literally test yourself,” she said. “Bottom line is where there’s a will there’s a way and if you really want to take control of your sexual health. These are some measures you can take to do so.”

The fight to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic also includes debunking myths.

“Stigma actually prevents people from learning their status, right? HIV is not a gay man’s disease. That’s what I want the entire world to grab hold of,” said Lane.