MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — Every year the U.S. Small Business Administration celebrates small businesses across America, and with the pandemic impacting many businesses, this year is crucial to show support.

According to Small Business Trends, National Small Business Week is an annual event celebrating the best of small businesses across America. The week recognizes small business advocates for their involvement in disaster recovery, government contracting, and their support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.

There will be a virtual conference held this week from September 22-24 and it will feature topics on recovery, adaptation, and innovation.

It’s no secret that the pandemic has created a lot of challenges for business owners but this event wants to recognize contributions made by small businesses and offer advice on how to help entrepreneurs mitigate the challenges created by COVID-19.

Details and registration information will be posted on https://www.sba.gov/NSBW