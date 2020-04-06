National Pike Festival and James Shaull Wagon Train cancelled for 2020

Maryland

The annual event was cancelled due to COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

National Pike Festival (Courtesy Clear Spring Historical Association Facebook page).

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The annual National Pike Festival and Wagon Train scheduled for May has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The event, featuring local and state agencies as well as businesses, travels from Clear Spring, Maryland to Boonsboro, Maryland each year during the third weekend of May. Chad Walker, the secretary and treasure for the National Pike Festival and James Shaull Wagon Train Foundation, said he met with the Washington County Commissioners and leaders of the towns involved to come to this decision.

“We feel that we need to keep everyone safe during this unforeseen time and can help by doing our part and not continuing to move forward with our event for 2020, BUT are planning already for our 2021 year to come!” Walker said in an email to WDVM.

Photo courtesy: Clear Spring Historical Association on Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories