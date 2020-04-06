National Pike Festival and James Shaull Wagon Train cancelled for 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The annual National Pike Festival and Wagon Train scheduled for May has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The event, featuring local and state agencies as well as businesses, travels from Clear Spring, Maryland to Boonsboro, Maryland each year during the third weekend of May. Chad Walker, the secretary and treasure for the National Pike Festival and James Shaull Wagon Train Foundation, said he met with the Washington County Commissioners and leaders of the towns involved to come to this decision.

“We feel that we need to keep everyone safe during this unforeseen time and can help by doing our part and not continuing to move forward with our event for 2020, BUT are planning already for our 2021 year to come!” Walker said in an email to WDVM.

Photo courtesy: Clear Spring Historical Association on Facebook