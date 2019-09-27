National Park Service signs off on permit for a Columbia Gas pipeline

Maryland

The permit was signed by the acting National Capital Area Director

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The National Park Service (NPS) has signed off a permit after they completed a review on the proposed Columbia gas pipeline.

According to a release, the park service signed a “finding of no significant impact for a right-of-way permit” request from Columbia Gas Transmission LLC. The permit would authorize Columbia Gas to run 553 feet of natural gas transmission pipeline under the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Historical Park.

NPS findings were made based on the environmental assessment by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions.

The permit was signed on Monday, September 23, by the acting National Capital Area Director.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories