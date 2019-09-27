National Park Service signs off on permit for a Columbia Gas pipeline

The permit was signed by the acting National Capital Area Director

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The National Park Service (NPS) has signed off a permit after they completed a review on the proposed Columbia gas pipeline.

According to a release, the park service signed a “finding of no significant impact for a right-of-way permit” request from Columbia Gas Transmission LLC. The permit would authorize Columbia Gas to run 553 feet of natural gas transmission pipeline under the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Historical Park.

NPS findings were made based on the environmental assessment by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions.

The permit was signed on Monday, September 23, by the acting National Capital Area Director.