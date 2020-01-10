Washington County talks about National Law Enforcement Day and the importance of giving thanks to officers year-round.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Law enforcement officers in Washington County serve over 150,000 people. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they’re thankful for a good relationship with the people who live in the area they serve.

While this day is dedicated to celebrating the ways law enforcement helps our communities, officers say it’s important to find ways to appreciate law enforcement every day.

“Just showing us general support and love like they do I mean they’re there day in and day out and you know we’re there on their worst days we’re there on their worst days we’re there on their worst days so if we can change someone’s life one day, next day, just being there day in and day out for us that’s the support we need,” said Sergeant Howard Ward.

You can celebrate National Law Appreciation Enforcement Day by wearing blue clothing, writing a thank you note to your local police station, or by simply saying thank you when you see an officer.