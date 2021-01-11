National Human Trafficking Awareness Day strives to educate people

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, where people recognize and spread awareness about the issues of trafficking.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services hosted a virtual conference to highlight this alarming issue.

According to the Office of Victims of Crime each year an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 people get trafficked and sold into the sex trade, and according to the OVC 200,000 American children are at risk for trafficking.

Advocates say although we are in a pandemic doesn’t mean these issues stop. With many places closed down and stay at home orders in place, it can be difficult for some people to see the signs of trafficking.

However, advocates say, it’s crucial for people to learn the signs and understand that anyone can be a victim, and if you see something online that can correlate to the idea of trafficking, you are urged to quickly report it.