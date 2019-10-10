National Head Start Awareness rings in October

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — October is National Head Start Awareness month and Washington County’s Head Start program is raising awareness for low-income families.

In 1965, the federal government launched an eight-week course designed to break the cycle of poverty and to provide low-income families proper education for preschool age kids. The Head Start program quickly expanded globally and serves more than eight-million children from Maryland, to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

“If we weren’t here, their needs would go unmet.” said Early Childhood Manager Kathy O’Neil. “Build those early foundations like the social, emotional, getting along with others which is vital for when they go into kindergarten.”

President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed October as Head Start Awareness month on October 22, 1982.