National Harbor offers in-person learning

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — For parents who are looking to either enhance homeschooling or distance learning, National Harbor has created several locations to provide learning opportunities in math, science, history, and art.

“It a great way to get out and burn off some of that energy, but bring some of those lessons online to see them in real-life experiences,” said Director of Marketing at National Harbor, Deborah Topcik.

Topcik said reading about history and breaking down math is one thing, but to see it in real life can be a learning tool.

Highlights of the real-life learning options include:

Elevated Classroom at The Capital Wheel where children can take a spin in climate-controlled gondolas and learn arithmetic, geometry, and physics from 180-feet in the air. Free common core compliant teacher resource guides are available for grades 6-12.

A Presidential Experience includes a trip to National Harbor partner Mount Vernon. Tour the mansion, meet heritage breed farm animals, go undercover as a Revolutionary War spy. For fans of the musical Hamilton, a new tour reveals Washington’s role in the Broadway hit.

If You Can Reach It, You Can Touch It provides an interactive outdoor-art experience at National Harbor. The self-guided tour (available free via mobile phone, data rates apply) tells about each piece of art and the history makers. A scavenger hunt makes the history lesson even more fun.

Go Back in Time at Piscataway Park offers an educational tour through the Accokeek Foundation. Students learn the differences between past and present time and how daily decisions impact the environment. The programs help to show the effects of human interaction with the land while encouraging physical activity in an outdoor living classroom. National Colonial Farm, Piscataway Park nature trails, and Heritage Livestock barnyard are all part of the visit.

Potomac River Explorer takes place at The Potomac River Heritage Center at Tanger Outlets provides an opportunity to view archeology exhibits and interpretive signage on the rich cultural, historical, and natural legacy of Prince Georges County while also telling the story of the plantation on which the outlet mall is located. A memorial garden, interpretive signs, and historic wall fragments are all located on the grounds.

Classroom on the Water provides an opportunity to board a two-person catamaran boat and experience nature and history along the Potomac. The knowledgeable guide (in a separate boat) will create a fun and memorable outing.

“We are right here on the historic Potomac River and there is so much to learn around us and we want to bring it all to life and let people know it is there,” said Topcik.

All activities are operated under COVID-19 guidelines and masks are required.

Learn more about these homeschool field trips and how to book an experience here.