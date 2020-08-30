National Harbor MGM lays off nearly 800 employees

OXON HILL, Md. (WDVM) – The national hotel and casino chain, MGM, has announced they will be laying off 18,000 previously furloughed employees. Nearly 800 of them work at MGM National Harbor.

The casino recently opened in June under COVID-19 restrictions after several months of closures.

MGM, CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement that although operations have resumed, the industry continues to be impacted by the pandemic.

MGM says laid-off employees will have their health insurance coverage extended through the end of September and they intend to rehire workers and restore benefits when business picks back up.