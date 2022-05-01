HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Across the nation people came to their local police departments and community centers to drop off their unused medicine. It was all a part of National Drug Takeback Day.

The purpose is to create a safer home environment, decrease the chances of having certain medical drugs land in the wrong hands, and helps to prevent overdoses.

In Prince George’s County, several people made their drop off at certain locations across the county. They were even given a kit to properly dispose of their medicine.

Leaders with the county’s health department said they felt happy seeing people come out and drop their unused medication off.

“There are drugs that shouldn’t be on the streets or in the home, out of the way that they’re disposed of and that means that they have a safer home,” said Patricia Ramseur, coordinator for the county’s Health Department Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention.

The next national drug take-back day will be held in October. For more information on where you can drop off unused prescriptions visit your county’s website.