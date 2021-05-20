National Association for Black Veterans opens chapter in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Many military veterans have sacrificed a lot for their country, but oftentimes they have difficulty adjusting to civilian life — especially African American veterans. WDVM spoke to some about the racial and economic disparities they have experienced.

The National Association for Black Veterans strives to help those who served build a positive lifestyle by helping them navigate civilian life.

According to the National Institute of Health, PTSD is highest among African American veterans. This could be for a number of reasons, such as health disparities and lack of mental health opportunities.

However, organizations like NABV aims to help black veterans find their voice and gain success in civilian life. NABV has opened their first operating chapter in Frederick, Maryland.

They help provide personal advocacy on behalf for all veterans, especially black veterans, seeking claims against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The organizations main goal is to provide service- Social engagement, Employment, Residential issues, Vocational pursuits, Insurance, Compensation, and Education benefits.

“We just want to pave the away and help break the barriers that some black veterans encounter. We are here to help in anyway possible, we strive to help give veterans hope and a future,” said Paul D. Flemings, Vice Commander with NABVETS Western Maryland Chapter.

