NASA astronaut and Maryland native, Ricky Arnold visits alma mater Video

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. - NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold paid a visit to his alma mater at Frostburg State University on Wednesday. There, he talked about his experience of spending seven months up in space. He's been home in Houston for over six months now.

"24 hours before I was walking pretty well. A week before, I could drive a car and probably about a month before I could feel 100 percent," said Arnold, as he thinks back to how it was like coming home.

But if you ask him if he ever thought of a career as an astronaut, he'd say it wasn't on his mind. At the time at least, when he graduated in 1985 at Frostburg State University.

Donning a Nomex flight suit on the day of the presentation, Arnold mentioned, "on the space station, we just wear street clothes."

Besides doing spacewalks, he adds, "if the toilets not working, you fix that. It's not always a glamorous job, but it's a fun job."

Before life as an astronaut, Arnold was a teacher in Maryland and around the world for more than a decade, teaching in places such as Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Arnold spoke to the crowd inside the Cordts Physical Education Center at Frostburg State University.

And then, there's the food, in which he says, "the food [at Frostburg State University] was better here at the cafeteria then it was at the space station. A lot of the same food, our military use when they're deployed."

Yet his message to the crowd of around 1,600 middle school students from Garrett and Allegany County is this: be open to possibilities in life because you never know where they may take you.

Frostburg State University will present Arnold with an honorary doctor of science degree at its 154th commencement ceremony on Thursday morning.