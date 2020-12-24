NACs to Restart Meetings Virtually in 2021

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After months of not meeting, the City of Frederick’s Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) meetings will restart in a virtual format in January.

NAC’s are designated community areas with the goal of keeping residents engaged in the planning and development process of different public projects.

NAC’s were on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted the community’s ability to mobilize and give their feedback to the city.

The meetings will occur quarterly until they can safely meet in person on their regular bi monthly or monthly schedule.

The next Planning and Development Presentation will occur on January 6, 2021 at 6PM. More information, including agendas, are available at their website.