N Cannon Avenue in Hagerstown becomes one-way, northbound street

Video above is from previous coverage of the street change proposal.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Starting November 14, North Cannon Avenue will no longer be a two-way road — drivers will only be able to drive one-way northbound.

According to the City of Hagerstown, the existing center line will be removed starting 10 a.m. Thursday and signs will be installed to alert drivers of the new one-way designation. The road will also have a bike lane.

Map courtesy City of Hagerstown

Mayor Bob Bruchey and Hagerstown City Council approved the new traffic Pattern in late August this year.