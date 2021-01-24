Myersville home burns after propane explosion

MYERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue, Myersville Fire, Middletown Fire, Wolfsville Fire, and many others responded to a dispatch call at around 3 p.m. after a fire broke out due to a propane explosion on Stottlemyer Road.

When firefighters arrived on seen they saw a plume of smoke rising from the back of the building. Fireman worked for two hours to maintain control of the fire but the home was fully engulfed.

All occupants of the the home were able to evacuate the area. The home owner is reported to have suffered hand injuries and was sent to the hospital but unknown if those injuries were sustained in the fire or the explosion.

The cause of the propane tank explosion is still under investigation.