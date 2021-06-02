“My Way” is a new initiative in Frederick that aims to help young single mothers excel

FREDERIK, Md. (WDVM) — My Way, is a new initiative developing in Frederick Maryland, for single mothers ages sixteen to twenty-four.

Expected to launch in July 2021, My Way, which stands for Motivating Young Women Ambitions Yearly, is a free 12-month virtual program for young single mothers. That is designed to promote personal and professional growth.

The goal is to help young mothers come up with a plan for careers, child care, and living situations.

“I want all the single mothers to know there’s hope. This program will be here to guide young mothers and help them build a successful future, said Tiffany Green, CEO of Empowered to Live.

The funding for this program will come from a grant provided by the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County, Maryland.

The program will also contribute financially to single mothers looking to go back to school, buy a car, or gain other elements that will help further them to provide for their children.

Program Directors stated:

“The impact of COVID-19 has differently intensified things for single mothers. Many find themselves jobless and unable to seek employment due to contributing factors like school closure. Our program consists of 4 modules which is broken down into 36 group coaching sessions: Personal Development Part I & II, Financial Development, and Workforce and Career Development.”

For more information visit: Programs | Mysite (empoweredtolive.org)