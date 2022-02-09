Music therapy helping special needs children in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One mother in Frederick believes that music can help autistic children’s lives. According to the national organization Autism Speaks, an estimated 40% of people with autism are nonverbal.

Nicole Wrinn is the mother of a five-year-old who has autism. She said her son was nonverbal — but that changed about a year ago thanks to music therapy.

“His communication is just so much better and he knows how to ask for things that he wants,” said Wrinn.

Wrinn’s son attends Notable Progressions in Frederick, a music therapy program that teaches people with disabilities to connect with others through rhythm and sounds.

According to the American Music Therapy Association, because music is processed in both hemispheres of the brain, it can stimulate cognitive functioning, which is why this therapy works well with special needs children.





“To be able to see our clients growing and creating their own connections — that’s why we do the work that we do,” said Darcy O’Daniel, Clinical Director of Noteable Progressions Music Therapy.

All ages are welcome to participate in the program after a required consultation.