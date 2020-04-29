Maryland Institute of Music rocks out under quarantine

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — The coronavirus shutdowns are in their fifth week, but a local music school is still rocking and rolling at a safe distance.

The Maryland Institute of Music has closed their doors, but they’re finding ways to keep the music alive.

“Fortunately we were able to continue with video lessons, but we dropped about 80% of our students,” Institute Owner Rik Parks said. “We’re working at about 20% of our capacity right now by doing live one-on-one video lessons with the instructors and the students.”

Utilizing video calls, students can still see how to perform notes and songs from various camera angles the instructors have set up around their instruments.

16-year-old Jacob Mayonado takes piano lessons at the Institute and says they have much more time on their hands to practice, but the lessons aren’t quite the same online.

“Doing lessons is definitely harder over a zoom meeting because it’s harder to hear things,” Mayanado said. “If you cut out, you can miss measures in music and stuff.”

Parks says his music school is keeping in touch with their community over social media and are encouraging the students to post clips of themselves in action while they’re stuck at home; they call it the quarantine blues.

The Institute is still taking applications for online lessons, but they are looking forward to have their doors open when the pandemic is over.