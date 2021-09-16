Museum of Fine Arts in Washington County celebrating 90 years

Sarah Hall is Director of the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts which is celebrating 90 years in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For 90 years the Museum of Fine Arts in Washington County has been collecting and displaying old master paintings dating back centuries.

The museum’s current exhibit — Bernini and the Roman Baroque – is a collection of 50 works by 40 artists influenced by mythology, the Bible and ancient history who put paint brush to canvass in the hills south of Rome back in the 1600’s. The museum is celebrating its rich history this week and is looking forward to a fall series of young artist workshops and camps and a lecture series.

“This museum has now served four generations of Washington County residents and regional residents. We’re really well known for our youth art education so many young children have been through our art education program,” said Says Sarah Hall, director of the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts.

The museum, on the grounds of Hagerstown City Park, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.