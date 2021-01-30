Murder conviction overturned in 2017 bunker fire

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) – A Maryland court overturned a murder conviction Friday in the 2017 death of a man in a nuclear bunker fire.

Wealthy stock trader Daniel Beckwitt was convicted in 2019 for the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra.

Beckwitt hired Khafra to dig a series of tunnels under his house on Danbury court in Bethesda when a fire broke out. Khafra was unable to escape and perished in the blaze.

According to the Associated Press, a Maryland appeals court overturned Beckwitt’s second-degree murder conviction, saying there wasn’t sufficient evidence to determine the death was a crime and not an accident.

The court upheld the conviction for involuntary manslaughter, saying the extreme hoarding conditions in Beckwith’s home prevented Khafra’s escape from the fire.

Beckwitt is currently serving a 9-year prison sentence.