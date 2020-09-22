Mural to protect Maryland’s watersheds unveiled in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A brand new mural recently dedicated to protecting Maryland’s watersheds brightens up a part of Veirs Mill Road in Montgomery County.

It all happened through collaboration between many groups including the Connecticut Avenue Estates Neighborhood and Montgomery Housing Partnership all to spread a message to protect the Rock Creek and Chesapeake Bay Watersheds from trash. You’ll find the mural at culvert over josephs branch tributary at the intersection of Veirs Mill and Valleywood Drive. Two artists joined local leaders to celebrate its completion as it took a while to get permits and approval to paint apart of the bridge.

“I lived in Maryland my entire life so the idea that I wanted to include part of the wildlife, part of what makes Maryland, Maryland, to me what was most recognizable is the blue crab,” said artist Alexander Brewington.

“Maybe they will be more careful and they’ll also know that this area, even though the Chesapeake Bay is miles away from here, that this area has an impact on our health and environment in our whole community,” said Delegate Jared Solomon, Montgomery County District 18.

The nonprofit, Montgomery Housing Partnership funded the project, while the Civic Association members took a leadership role in getting the project across the finish line, successfully pursuing permission from the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Artist Instagram profile: @xanderworks & @socksta_canvas