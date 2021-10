HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s beloved Mummer’s Day Parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The parade was cancelled last October due to COVID. It is an annual tradition hosted by the Alsatia Club that allows kids and families to show off their musical talent to the community.

This is only the sixth time that the parade has been cancelled. WDVM is waiting on confirmation as to why the parade was cancelled this year.