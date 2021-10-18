HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new multiuse sports facility is coming to downtown Hagerstown.

The stadium is being built by the Maryland Stadium Authority and the local industrial foundation will own the facility.

“This is one of the biggest investments ever made in our downtown,” said Rodney Tissue, city engineer for the city of Hagerstown.

The Herald-Mail property will remain and the space adjacent to the building will be used for the new facility.

“The idea is for it to be a multi-event, facilities, possibly, soccer, possibly other uses like community uses,” said Tissue.

While it is not a project funded by the city, the city of Hagerstown has other projects in the works.

“The construction of a third parking deck, the parking deck right now is being planned in the vicinity of West Antietam street, and we’re completing a parking study as we speak, to determine how many spaces would need to be provided in that facility,” said Tissue.

Tissue says he hopes the multi-use sports facility will bring more people to the downtown area, benefiting Hagerstown’s tourism industry.