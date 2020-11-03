Multiple mailbox thefts reported in Silver Spring

Maryland

Thefts remain under investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Silver Spring police say at least three USPS mailboxes were broken into in area neighborhoods.

A detective with the Montgomery County Police Department sent out a notice warning residents of a possible theft at specific drop-off mailboxes, all outside of various post offices. A number of victims reported stolen checks from mailboxes which were altered and cashed.

Here is list of drop-off mailbox locations where thefts occurred:

  • East Indian Spring Drive and Evergreen Street
  • Mailboxes surrounding Eastern Middle School (E. Franklin Avenue and University Blvd.)
  • All boxes near the YMCA (Colesville Road)

Authorities are asking residents to drop mail off inside the post office, which is more secure. To report an incident, call the U.S. Postal inspection service at 1-877-876-2455 or submit a complaint online here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories