Multiple law enforcement agencies work to crack down on dangerous driving

The task force is dedicated to Officer Noah Leotta, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2015

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are working collectively to tackle dangerous driving this holiday season.

Montgomery County Police along with five other local agencies launched their annual `Click It or Ticket` Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization and Anti-Impaired Driving Task Force this week. The county has started to see more speeding on the roadways since the pandemic began, despite there being fewer cars on the road.

The initiative will also include seven full-time alcohol initiative unit officers and 20 additional officers assigned to the task force. This means more stops will be conducted when there are suspected drunk drivers or any dangerous driving, such as distracted driving.

“Distracted driving is not the cell phone by itself, it’s the cell phone, it’s eating while driving, it’s talking to passengers,” said Capt. David McBain, Montgomery County Police Department, traffic division

The holiday task force started this week and will continue through January 1st. More than 600 impaired drivers were removed from the roadways over the past two years.