Multiple explosions reported in Beltsville warehouse

Update (9 a.m.): PG County FRS reported that the fire is out as of 9 a.m.

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Prince Georges County Fire and Rescue services say multiple explosions occurred at a one-story warehouse in Beltsville Friday morning.

The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say emergency responders were dispatched to the warehouse on 11200 block of Somerset Avenue for the initial explosion around 7:50 a.m. The building was then evacuated. Officials then reported a second explosion inside the building.

As of 8:30 a.m., fire continued in the building, but most was extinguished. Officials believe the second explosion came from a recycling unit inside the building.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is assisting in the incident, officials say.